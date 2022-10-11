Skip to main content

If You Put Lights Up at Christmas Time, You Need This Gadget

Didn’t Martha May Whovier In “The Grinch” have something similar?

Chrismas is just around the corner and many people are already counting the days until they can deck the halls, like Chevy Chase in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation tried to accomplish but failed. To be fair, the prettiest and most difficult Christmas decoration is probably attaching the light strings all over your house, and a lot can go wrong. It certainly is not an easy task, especially if you don't have a ladder, or a ladder big enough. 

No worries, TikToker @christmaslightcontractor shows us, how it's done. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

This is just genius and everyone needs one of these! Apparently, they are called "roof rakes," but the creator doesn't go much into detail, unfortunately. Regardless, it does make it so much easier to hang light strings up that way, especially around the more difficult area, like the roof. It is also less dangerous, as you don't have to climb up there yourself! 

However, it's hard to say where these types of gadgets are being sold but Home Depot would be a good place to try. If anything fails, you can hire this guy as he professionally installs Christmas lights for a living, and probably sells those gadgets on his website. Chevy Chase's character would have totally ordered from him.

Just a word of advice, the video is apparently in reverse, as some TikTokers pointed out, however, the magic still exists.

