Yes, You Can Now Wipe Your Butt With Festive Toilet Paper

So you're sitting there, minding your own business and using the toilet, when all of a sudden, you catch something out of the corner of your eye. It's green. And it's festive. Oh no! A roll of toilet paper with a Christmas-themed pattern on it? You've been gifted with a roll that'll leave you wishing for snow instead of raindrops from above.

If you want to make an impression on your guests, toilet paper is a good place to start. It's a quick fix that doesn't require any tools or mechanical know-how, making it easy for even the most novice crafter to pull off (if not, there's always Amazon Prime). Even if you're not ready to commit entirely to holiday decorating, adding one roll of festive TP into the mix will get things started immediately.

Folks loved the silliness of this idea!

"AAAANNNDDD now I need Christmas toilet paper😂😂😂." @Annalise🎶⭐️

Others even shared their own "fun" surprises for bathroom holiday décor. "My aunt in law has a toilet roll that sings carols when you pull the paper, scared me half to death. 😂" @Dana

The options are endless if you want to get festive with your toilet paper. And if you don't have time to decorate your bathroom, we've got something for that, too—you can get everything from a tree-shaped roll to a wreath-shaped pack on Amazon or at stores like Target and Walmart. Plus, there are all kinds of holiday designs, so it doesn't matter what holiday cheer you're looking for (or lack thereof).

Don't be afraid to get silly this season—no one is watching. Go ahead and hang up those inflatable snowmen in the bathroom. And don't forget about those sparkly lights that spell out "poop." There's no reason why your pooping experience can't be as fun as Christmas morning!