Woman Convinces Us to Use a Basket Instead of a Christmas Tree Collar

Christmas is right around the corner and although the Thanksgiving holiday hasn’t passed yet, plenty of people have already jumped ahead and are anxiously decorating for the Christmas holiday. Aside from the front lawn Christmas decorations, one of the first ways to decorate your home for Christmas is by putting up the Christmas tree.

There are many ways to decorate your tree, but who knew there were multiple ways in which you can elevate the tree stand? We had no idea until we discovered a few videos on TikTok and this idea from TikTok content creator @malloryhudsonxo is a favorite of ours!

All she did was place a large natural-colored wicker laundry basket in the area she intended to setup her Christmas tree. Next, she placed the tree stand inside the basket and set up her faux Christmas tree adding the branches, lights, string and ornaments before finishing off the décor by adding a cute and cozy cream throw blanket and it turned out so beautiful!

As we mentioned before, we had no idea that the decorations for the Christmas tree extended to the tree stand as well. We thought that simply wrapping a tree skirt and maybe adding a train around the skirt was the most that was done to the tree stand before eventually adding gifts, however, we’re happy to have come across this video because this idea is stunning!

Now, off to Target to get our hands on a large wicker basket before this viral video cause them to sell out fast!

