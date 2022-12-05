Family Turns Christmas Tree Into Play Tent for Kids

If you're not ready for Christmas yet, you better step up your game. Need something fun for the entire family to do? There are plenty of options.

How about creating a winter wonderland in the form of silhouettes entirely made out of plywood? Or you can create a giant tent looking like a Christmas tree, as TikTok creator Belaun Johnson demonstrates in her video. Let's check it out.

I am in love with this! This is not only fun for the kids, but also for the adults in the room.

It looks like she and her husband used some metal rods designed for tents, or maybe they bought a teepee. It's hard to say, as they didn't disclose this. They then added some metal mesh all around it, secured it, and added some real-looking Christmas garlands.

The next step involved decorating it with Christmas lights, and ornaments. Here is a tutorial on how to hang these ornaments.

And lastly, they decorated the inside of the tent to make it nice and cozy, by adding some pillows and blankets.

So Christmassy!

TikTok seems to be hyped as well, looking at the comments section.

TikToker @ntumidesyns wrote,

"A million dollar idea!"

I agree! Many others also suggested for this creator to trademark this idea. I am not sure how it works but they should jump on that quickly, before someone else steals it.

And @lauralove5514 posted,

"This is so cool!!"

It sure is.

Another person (@thecraftycookiejar) said,

"This is awesome. I'd hide gifts inside!"

That's a great idea!

I'm sure her kids love this tent as well.

