Musician From York, PA Can Make Guitars Out of Anything… Literally

Boat oars, shovels and even an old “EXIT” sign are just a few of the things he’s rocked out on.

There are people out there who are creative. Sometimes a little too creative, but that only benefits us. We’ve seen everything from DIY fruit coasters to homemade organization racks, and more. And yet we are still constantly stunned by the creativity of the various creators on TikTok.

So, today we are taking a look at Shane Speal. Now Shane has a special power… He has this unique ability to take practically anything, even trash we usually wouldn’t give a second glance, and turn it into a guitar.

Yes, you read that right. A guitar.

In this video, Shane shows off his super power by revealing several different guitars he’s created from offcasts, and you won’t believe what some of these guitars are made from. He starts off with a boat oar - yes, a literal boat oar, that has been entirely transformed into a fully functioning guitar. He moves on from that to a two-by-four guitar, and can we just point out here that this guy is using a literal hunk of wood to make music beyond anything we could do ourselves on a regular guitar?

By this point, the cigar box guitar isn’t all that surprising. Creative and cool, but at least it isn’t a giant block of wood. But then Shane veers into the completely out of this world again with a copper pipe guitar, a shovel, matchsticks, and even more. Each and every guitar he pulls out surprises us more than the last and at this point we don’t know what he couldn’t make a guitar out of!

Maybe air? He’s done just about everything else, so maybe a real-life ‘air guitar’ will be his final challenge.