Skip to main content

Musician From York, PA Can Make Guitars Out of Anything… Literally

Boat oars, shovels and even an old “EXIT” sign are just a few of the things he’s rocked out on.

There are people out there who are creative. Sometimes a little too creative, but that only benefits us. We’ve seen everything from DIY fruit coasters to homemade organization racks, and more. And yet we are still constantly stunned by the creativity of the various creators on TikTok.

So, today we are taking a look at Shane Speal. Now Shane has a special power… He has this unique ability to take practically anything, even trash we usually wouldn’t give a second glance, and turn it into a guitar.

Yes, you read that right. A guitar.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In this video, Shane shows off his super power by revealing several different guitars he’s created from offcasts, and you won’t believe what some of these guitars are made from. He starts off with a boat oar - yes, a literal boat oar, that has been entirely transformed into a fully functioning guitar. He moves on from that to a two-by-four guitar, and can we just point out here that this guy is using a literal hunk of wood to make music beyond anything we could do ourselves on a regular guitar?

By this point, the cigar box guitar isn’t all that surprising. Creative and cool, but at least it isn’t a giant block of wood. But then Shane veers into the completely out of this world again with a copper pipe guitar, a shovel, matchsticks, and even more. Each and every guitar he pulls out surprises us more than the last and at this point we don’t know what he couldn’t make a guitar out of!

Maybe air? He’s done just about everything else, so maybe a real-life ‘air guitar’ will be his final challenge.

dark room paint
Article

Woman Proves Dark Paint Doesn’t ‘Ruin’ a Room

5 hours ago
burned wood planks
Article

New Jersey Man Burns Deck Instead of Staining It and the Results Are Impressive

5 hours ago
hummingbird
Article

Farmer ShareS Secret Recipe She Uses to Attract Hummingbirds

5 hours ago
Snake wreath
Article

This Rubber Snake Wreath Is Perfect for Halloween or Any Home That Leans a Little ‘Spooky’

6 hours ago
Halloween decor
Article

Woman Begins Decorating for Halloween In July and People Have Opinions

6 hours ago
Drew Barrymore
Article

Drew Barrymore Dancing in the Rain Is An Entire Vibe

8 hours ago
Waves Dimensional Framed Wall Art
Article

Woman Recreated $300 Wall Art for a Fraction of the Price

9 hours ago
Shampoo bars
Article

Sustainable Woman Shares Three Zero Waste Swaps That Save Her Money

Jul 18, 2022
Floral arrangement
Article

New Jersey Home Décor Maven Shows Us Her Trick For Making Her Fresh Flowers Last Longer

Jul 18, 2022
Patio furniture
Article

Woman Transforms Her Apartment Patio Into a Dreamy Zen Space and We're Obsessed

Jul 18, 2022
Bathroom
Article

Dallas Woman Shows Us How to Easily Elevate Our Bathroom On a Budget

Jul 18, 2022
Tiled Backyard
Article

This UK Woman's Backyard Oasis Has Tile and It's Absolutely Perfect

Jul 18, 2022
Doe eating plants
Article

California Woman Installs Planter Cages to Protect Her Produce and It’s Stunning

Jul 18, 2022
Matches
Article

“Plant Ninja" Shows Us How Match Sticks Can Help Plants Thrive

Jul 18, 2022
coffee table
Article

Woman’s DIY Coffee Table Is Proof Quirky Shapes Can Be Super Elegant

Jul 18, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.