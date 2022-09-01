Man Makes Effective Grill Using Only Cinder Blocks

So you have some extra cinder blocks lying around for whatever reason. Now, you may wonder, what are you supposed to do with them? Well, we have several suggestions, and some of them might be a bit more unusual, but hear us out first!

Sure, you could always use them to line your driveway or even create a really cool custom-raised garden bed, but what if we told you there was something else that you could do that didn’t have anything to do with making your house prettier? In fact, it is actually a really neat trick you can use if you ever need to grill something but don’t have a full on grill at the moment!

So this cinder block ‘hack’ comes to us by way of ‘prepper’ Dewey from over on TikTok. Now Dewey likes to be outside, obviously so from his personal page, and he’s got several tips and tricks to share with his followers. Today he is sharing exactly how you can make a ten-dollar ‘rocket stove’ using cinder blocks, and only four of them at that!

He starts by laying down the first cinder block so that the openings are horizontal to the ground. On top of that one goes another cinder block, this time with the openings facing vertically, though he does use a hammer to beat in one side so that it is open to the air. Another cinder block goes in front with the openings facing forward, then a final block on top to help vent the air and smoke upwards.

Dewey then shows us exactly how it works and shows off his fire-making skills with a little fire-starting demonstration. The kindling quickly catches and is inserted into the second layer of cinder blocks, and you can immediately see how well it vents while keeping the fire itself burning strong.

The entire set up keeps things really hot with only a few leaves and twigs to help keep the fire going, which is a perfect option if you are out camping and don’t want an open flame. And for those who are concerned about the cinder blocks and if they’d hold up - Dewey assures us that yes, over time the fire might cause them to break down, but there is no fear that they will explode randomly as they are meant to be porous and flex with the heat from within.