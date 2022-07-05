Zero-Waste Pro Shows Us How to Create All-Purpose Cleaner Using Citrus Peels

Adapting a zero-waste lifestyle protects the environment, benefits communities and supports a strong local economy. According to trvst.world, when many of us choose to reduce, reuse and recycle, we contribute to more jobs being created, less food being wasted and less energy being used.

Backed wit this information, it’s no surprise why a lot of consumers are opting to adapt a zero-waste lifestyle. However, if you’re ready to jump on board with reducing your carbon footprint, but don’t know how to start, check out this video from zero-waste TikTok user @loveofearthco who shows us how we can easily create our own DIY all-purpose cleaner using sweet-smelling citrus peels!

WATCH THE VIDEO

As seen in the video, all she did was take the citrus peels of lemons and blood oranges and added them to a glass mason jar with one part water and one part white vinegar. After screwing the lid on tight, she simply placed the jar in the window sill for no less than two weeks. After the two weeks passed, she strained the water from the peels and transferred the water to a glass spray bottle and it’s ready to go! To preserve the homemade cleaner, she stores it in the fridge to maintain its’ freshness.

If you choose to do this simple DIY cleaner, make sure that at least one citrus is a lemon and try to avoid getting white flesh into the mix, as it can cause the mix to get sticky.