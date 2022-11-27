This Pantry Staple Will Save Your Pots Suffering From Burnt on Food

We’ve all been there, it's been a long day. You come home and the kids are tugging at your pant leg begging for dinner your husband is storing around hangry so you know before the entire house has a meltdown you have to get some food on the table, after a scramble through the fridge and pantry you find some pasta sauce and noodles and decide on spaghetti. You start caramelizing the onions in your coated cast iron pan, 45 minutes later and the smoke alarms start going off. The onions are black and thick goop is crusted onto the base of you nice pan. You throw the pan in the sink, make a frozen pizza, and go to bed.

The next morning you wake up to the pan you love so much sitting all night long with the harsh burnt crust layer now turning to a non washable brick.

TikTok cleaning superstar @cleaningwithgabie posted a cleaning hack that will get your pot clean in a pinch with one secret ingredient you probably already have at home!

The woman starts out by sprinkling baking soda on the bottom of the pan, she adds a few cups of water and turns the burner on to bring the liquid to a boil, as it heats up it breaks up and loosens the crusted on food. After a few minutes she turns the burner off, pours the water out and gives the pot one more scrub to clean it up!

