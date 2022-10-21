Skip to main content

This Lady Lives in an Actual Castle, Watch How She Cleans it

So much fun…and work!

Ever wanted to live in a castle like a princess? Or at least spend the night in one? And I don't mean the Disney castle or Buckingham Palace, but there are plenty of castles in Europe that offer tours or bed & breakfasts.

This TikTok creator Ludo (@thecastlediary), lives in an actual castle owned by her family that dates back more than 900 years and is located in Giarole, a small town in northern Italy. In her video, she shares how she actually cleans it. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

As you can see the castle is huge. And it takes some time to get from one side to the other, as this place has 18 bedrooms, of which six are for the bed & breakfast the castle offers. This means your dream can finally come true to live like a princess for a night.

In case you were wondering which part of her family owns the castle, it belongs to her dad's bloodline and the previous owner was her dad's great-aunt. Pretty cool! However, it doesn't seem like they have a big crew of butlers like Buckingham Palace does, and therefore everyone needs to help out.

Since the castle is quite big, she jokes that once you're done cleaning one portion of the castle and get to another, the clean side is covered in dust again because it takes such a long time to clean. And not to mention getting something - such as bed sheets - you have to walk a while to get them and it is frustrating when you end up forgetting something - which she says always happens.

These days the castle offers guided tours, bed & breakfast, as well as being rented for events such as weddings. 

If you plan a trip to Italy and ever wanted to spend the night in a castle, you should add Castello Sannazzaro to your list of places to visit, I know I will!

