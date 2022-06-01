Skip to main content

Woman Claims a Dishwasher Tab and a Pot Lid Got Rid of Her Couch Stains

We're definitely curious about this one!

As parents to curious babies and active kids, we’re always looking for hacks and easier ways to help us maintain clean homes. We’re constantly picking up after our kids when they leave their toys behind in the living room and spend quite a bit of time wiping away messes that started on the kitchen table and somehow spilled down to the floor.

Cleaning with kids is a never-ending process it seems, especially when those messes make their way to the living room sofa. If you’re not quick to catch those sofa spills, it can seem almost impossible to get rid of the stains. But thanks to TikTok mama @charlascleaninghacks, we’re now introduced to a monthly sofa stain cleaning hack that she swears by as a busy mom.

WATCH THE VIDEO

We’re constantly amazed by the number of cleaning tips we find on TikTok and this one is no exception. She simply takes one dishwashing tablet and places it into a measuring cup before pouring in hot water. Next she takes a microfiber towel, dips it into the water, then safely wraps the towel around the top of a small kitchen pot. Finally she begins to use the kitchen top handle to easily move the towel in circular motions across her sofa. While it looks like a convenient cleaning method, the comments section were mainly against this cleaning hack with many people writing the dishwasher tablet is extremely concentrated and toxic, therefore not safe to come in contact with skin. Others claim this method can also potentially damage your sofa.

Although the verdict is still in the air if this is both a safe and effective hack, we have to give her credit for being innovative.

Curly hair
Article

Woman Curls Hair Beautifully Using Only Socks

1 hour ago
Breeze Blast Ultra Personal Fan
Article

This Wireless Portable Air Conditioner Is a Must Have for Summer

2 hours ago
Coffee Tumbler
Article

Woman Designs Colorful Custom Painted Tumblers Using Dawn Dish Soap

May 31, 2022
Vodka
Article

Woman Explains Why You Should Be Dowsing Your House In Vodka

3 hours ago
Dollar Tree Over the Cabinet Towel Rack
Article

Woman's Shares Dollar Tree Hack That Easily Helps Organize Cabinets

4 hours ago
Yard Landscaping
Article

This Brilliant Landscaping Hack Easily Upgrades Your Yard

5 hours ago
1930s Silver Plated Spoon Ring
Article

Woman Transforms Old Spoons Into Jaw-Dropping Jewelry

23 hours ago
Wedding Sign
Article

Woman Makes Easy Wedding Sign With Chicken Wire and We're Impressed

May 31, 2022
Spice rack
Article

Woman’s Secret Spice Rack Saves So Much Space

May 31, 2022
Staircase
Article

Man Builds Foldable Stairs and It's The Coolest Thing Ever

May 31, 2022
Rubber Stamp
Article

Illustrator Creates Rubber Stamps of People's Faces And It's So Cute

May 31, 2022
Wedding Reception
Article

Bride-to-Be Shares Genius Wedding Reception Hack Every Bride Should Know About

May 31, 2022
Organized Kitchen Counter
Article

This Is The Absolute Easiest and Cheapest Way Ever To Hide Alexa In Your Kitchen

May 31, 2022
Woman in the Garden
Article

Mom Builds GPS For Grandmom She Keeps Losing In the Garden

May 30, 2022
Lawn chair
Article

Mom’s Genius Lawn Chair Hack Makes Sitting by the Pool More Comfortable

May 29, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.