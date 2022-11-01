Skip to main content

So Apparently, This Is How You Effectively Clean a Cutting Board

So simple to do

Long gone are the days of washing your wooden cutting board with the rest of your dishes. As a matter of fact, in case you didn’t know, there’s a certain way in which you should be cleaning your wooden spoons and utensils because the wood actually absorbs a lot, so a simple wash and go with soap and water simply isn’t enough.

No judgement if that’s been your sole cleaning method of choice when cleaning your wood cutting board and utensils, however, if you want to get a better clean, then try this simple method that this cleaning and organizing content creator uses every single time.

This cleaning method that TikTok user @hollicleans learned from her mom involves rinsing off the cutting board before sprinkling baking soda all over it. Next, she cuts a lemon into two pieces and squeezes the juice onto the cutting board before using the lemon to scrub the baking soda all over the board.

We love how this is not only easy to do, but we probably already have the two tools needed to do this.

If you decide to use baking soda and lemon to clean your wooding cutting board, then this tip from a fellow TikTok user in the comments may be beneficial to adapt with this cleaning method as well. “Light coat of mineral/cutting board food safe oil to keep it from splintering when it dries!!!!!!!” @lizzielolis recommended.

How many of you used this cleaning method before?

