Man Has Genius “Hack” for Helping People Struggling With Depression to Keep House From Becoming a Disaster

When depression hits, it can hit really hard. Your entire life can feel like it is in shambles or, even worse, like nothing matters. You don’t have the energy or motivation to do much of anything, and even basic, daily tasks can fall to the wayside because you simple don’t have the ‘get up and go’ to do any of it anymore.

And you know what - you aren’t alone. Most of us have been there at some point in our lives, and we understand the struggle that it causes. Even a clean home is ‘too much’, but Boston teacher and TikTok creator Taylor is sharing his number one tip for helping lift a little weight off of your shoulders.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So Taylor, like many of us, also experiences depression and his home tends to take the brunt of those feelings and lack of desire to do anything. However, he has learned over the years that there is really only one way to combat that feeling, and it isn’t in forcing yourself to spend the day in and day out cleaning or fixing things up.

In fact, forcing yourself to try and do something beyond what you can handle can just make your depression worse. Instead, try Taylor’s tactic. Set an alarm on your phone or on your home system, like Alexa, for only fifteen minutes. In that fifteen minutes try and get something, anything done. It can be dishes, laundry, the cat litter - any one thing, or a few things if you can manage it.

And that is literally it. You don’t need to push yourself, you don’t need to beat yourself up what you did or didn’t do. And if you can’t manage the fifteen minutes, go down to ten, or even five. It is solely up to you to do what you can do and to pride yourself on being able to do any thing, no matter how little.



