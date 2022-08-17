Skip to main content

Woman’s Hilarious Advice for Keeping Your House Spotless Is Spot On

Well, she has a point!

If you know anything about our site, then you know we cover a lot of cleaning topics, ranging from nifty ways you can use regular items to clean a bit better to hacks that make even vacuuming that much more effective.

But we also know that cleaning, while necessary, isn’t exactly the most fun or exciting thing in the world. We mean, it IS still cleaning after all. But luckily there is at least one person out there who has given us their whole new, and quite hilarious, take on cleaning.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Chantel Mila has got it covered when it comes to cleaning. Mama Mila, as she is known on TikTok, covers a lot of home cleaning and styling DIYs, but in today’s video she goes a slightly different route and tells us the real, honest truth about how to get, and keep, your house clean.

Her secret? It boils down to three super basic rules.Don’t have a husband (or partner in general), don’t have kids, and don’t have pets.

As anyone knows, it is super easy to live in a clean environment all the time as long as you are the one cleaning, plus you’re the only one living there. Each additional living being you add to that equation only ups the mess factor, typically exponentially.


But where would life be, really, if your home was pristine but you didn’t have something in it to make it worthwhile? What would you come home to if you didn’t have family or an animal friend, or even a cheerful plant, to brighten up your day?

We think we’d trade mess any day just for that little bit of life in our lives, so while the notion is pretty funny (more so thanks to the idea that the only way we can keep things truly clean is to nix all the things that make things dirty), really, we wouldn’t give them up for anything. 

faux stone planters
Article

Texas Woman Transforms Recycled Cardboard Box Into An Expensive-Looking Planter And We're Impressed

3 minutes ago
shire inspired
Article

There Is an Office That Looks Like the Shire from Lord of the Rings and Truly It Is Spectacular

8 minutes ago
pool noodles
Article

DIY Maven Uses Pool Noodles To Create Comfortable Living Room Chair and We're In Love

34 minutes ago
pride flag
Article

“Old” Neighbor’s Reaction to Couple’s Pride Flag Is Just Perfect

1 hour ago
Yard
Article

If You’ve Been Finding Big Holes Around Your Backyard, It Might Be Something Pretty Scary

1 hour ago
hand knitting
Article

Bride-To-Be’s Reaction to Sister’s Handmade Blanket Is Priceless

1 hour ago
Kitchen cabinet décor
Article

Austin DIYer Transforms Her Kitchen On a $0 Budget

2 hours ago
painting with colors
Article

Woman Paints Window Trim On Her Outside Door and It’s Just the Pop Of Color It Needed

3 hours ago
fan blades
Article

Artist Crochet’s Ceiling Fan Blade “Socks” And It Totally Transformed the Room

6 hours ago
oranges
Article

The Internet Is Losing It Over The Tiniest Orange Ever Grown

7 hours ago
faux stone planters
Article

Florida Woman Shows Us How She Uses Target Dinner Plates For This Genius Plant Hack

21 hours ago
pumpkin decor
Article

People Are Roasting Craft Stores For Their Overpriced Pumpkins

22 hours ago
books
Article

Georgia Mom Uses $7 Ikea Spice Rack To Hold Kids Books and It's So Cute

22 hours ago
blanket on sofa
Article

Woman’s Hack Turns Your Blanket Into a Pillow For Premium Storage

Aug 16, 2022
Mounted television
Article

Watch How You Can Seamlessly Hide TV Cords With This Simple Trick

Aug 16, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.