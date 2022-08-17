Woman’s Hilarious Advice for Keeping Your House Spotless Is Spot On

If you know anything about our site, then you know we cover a lot of cleaning topics, ranging from nifty ways you can use regular items to clean a bit better to hacks that make even vacuuming that much more effective.

But we also know that cleaning, while necessary, isn’t exactly the most fun or exciting thing in the world. We mean, it IS still cleaning after all. But luckily there is at least one person out there who has given us their whole new, and quite hilarious, take on cleaning.

Chantel Mila has got it covered when it comes to cleaning. Mama Mila, as she is known on TikTok, covers a lot of home cleaning and styling DIYs, but in today’s video she goes a slightly different route and tells us the real, honest truth about how to get, and keep, your house clean.

Her secret? It boils down to three super basic rules.Don’t have a husband (or partner in general), don’t have kids, and don’t have pets.

As anyone knows, it is super easy to live in a clean environment all the time as long as you are the one cleaning, plus you’re the only one living there. Each additional living being you add to that equation only ups the mess factor, typically exponentially.



But where would life be, really, if your home was pristine but you didn’t have something in it to make it worthwhile? What would you come home to if you didn’t have family or an animal friend, or even a cheerful plant, to brighten up your day?



We think we’d trade mess any day just for that little bit of life in our lives, so while the notion is pretty funny (more so thanks to the idea that the only way we can keep things truly clean is to nix all the things that make things dirty), really, we wouldn’t give them up for anything.