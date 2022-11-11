Yes, You Need to Clean Your Mattress and Here’s How to Do It

We put our mattress through a lot, we sleep on them every night showered or not, our pets roll around on their backs and duck under the covers, our kids jump on them and snuggle up on top of them, we throw our things on them when we get home after a long day… and do lots of other things on them… needles to say our beds get overly used and we do little to take care of them.

You may wash your sheets weekly, your comforter bi-weekly, and your pillows monthly but do you ever wash your mattress? If you answered no you might want to consider it. If left uncleaned your mattress can accumulate dead skin, dust mites, dirt, and smells. Cleaning maven @giapendergast showed us how she cleans her 6 year old mattress and needless to say we are ashamed we have not started doing this sooner to ours.

To start the cleaning process she makes her cleaning mix, she adds 1 cup of baking soda in a Tupperware container with a few drops of essential oils, she mixes the ingredients and sprinkles it all over the mattress. She lets it sit for 15 minutes and then rubs the powder into the mattress. After vacuuming the entire mattress surface the results leave you with a clean mattress that also smells refreshing!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.