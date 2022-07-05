Skip to main content

Professional Cleaner Shows Us How To Easily Clean Our Stove's Grease Filter

Uhhh...thanks for the reminder

There are a lot of factors that go into deep cleaning your home. You need to make sure the kids, pets and spouse are out of the house, you need to have the right cleaning products and gloves, and of course you have to make sure you have a great playlist.

Once you have the basics ready to go and your cleaning game plan mapped out, then you’re ready to clean. While most of us aim to deep clean the floors, countertops and get in-between the nooks and crannies in every room in our home, how many of us actually clean our stoves grease filter? That’s right, it’s something that we should clean regularly, however, prior to watching this video from professional cleaner @alyssascleaningcompany, we had no idea to this. No worries if you were in the same boat! Thankfully, she shows us how to easily get the job done in just a few steps!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, she simply sprays the two filters with water before thoroughly spraying them with Dawn Heavy Duty Degreaser. After letting them sit in the sink for two hours, she then rinses them off with hot water and claims the grease easily washes away. Simple enough!

As expected, many people in the comments section had no idea about this cleaning tip. “.... These are removable?? You're supposed to CLEAN THEM?!” @24screamingcats hilariously commented. “Omg I've never cleaned these! I just checked and I have them,” @jusjess00 wrote. “There’s a what? So many things to clean,” @pandakrystal_ shared.

Hey, we get it. But, thankfully now that we know how to easily clean our grease filters, it’s something we’ll try to keep up with!

