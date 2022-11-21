Woman Reveals Her Secret to Sparkling Floors

As much as it can be oddly satisfying to some when seeing the dirty mop water escape the mop buckets and enter the toilet, it’s also makes us wonder just how dirty our floors can get despite the fact that we clean them regularly. Well, because our floors tend to carry a lot of dirt and grime due to a variety of factors including if you have pets, heavy foot traffic and dust, it’s quite common to experience having dirty floors more often than not. However, even though there’s absolutely no way to escape having dirty floors, there are ways to reduce the amount of brown mop water we see in our mop buckets or the tons of Swiffer wet pads some people go through in one cleaning session.

As a matter of fact, TikTok content creator and cleaning aficionado @bettercleaningbritt actually gave away her secret to having clean and sparkling floors, and honestly y’all, it is ridiculously easy to do.

Here we are thinking it’s a common rule in practically everyone’s household, but hey, this may be news to some people (and that's okay!) — don’t let anyone wear shoes in your house. Think about it, people wear their shoes outside and walk around on all types of different elements and dirty surfaces, so why allow them to wear those exact shoes inside your home?

While some of us may not have an issue with asking our guests to remove their shoes at the door, we realize some people may find this to be a bit of an ward request, so in this situation, a good way to say “please remove your shoes” without directly saying it, is by simply getting one of those cute door rugs that says it for you.

Again, having your guests remove their shoes isn’t an end all to having dirty floors, but it is a way to ensure your floors — and mop water — are less dirty.

