Florida Woman Shares Huge Perks of Being and Air BnB Cleaner

If you have ever used an AirBnB that has been well maintained, then you know you need to shout out to the people who come in and clean up. After all, there could have been a massive party the night before you got there, and they somehow managed to make sure everything looked pristine in time for your 2 pm check-in.

We can also imagine how much hard work and effort they put into making sure those rental homes are spotless, especially considering how much time it takes us to clean up our own homes! But at least one AirBnB cleaner is pointing out that there are certain perks of her job, at least regarding certain aspects!

Dee, from DeeTakesOverCleaning on TikTok, has a series of things that she never needs to buy for herself thanks to her job cleaning AirBnBs. One of these things just so happens to be extra food.

Whether it is a leftover lunch plate or some snacks that have been left behind, Dee often comes across extra food anytime she heads into a house to clean it. And it makes sense! After all, a lot of the people who use an AirBnB are doing so for the sort term and often they buy a load of snacks to munch on during their stay. However they also very rarely want to pack everything back up, leaving Dee with tons of delicious snacks that she can nab for herself.

Take this video for instance - Dee enters the house to clean it only to come across an almost whole shelf full of goodies, including Mac n Cheese in microwavable bowls, chips, crackers, bread, and more. There are even some beers and hot dog weenies in the fridge, just in case she wants to throw an impromptu mini barbecue.

As some others are saying in the comments below the video, maybe we are in the wrong business!