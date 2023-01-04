Mom Puts Kid’s Toothpaste In a Soap Dispenser and Swears It Cut Down Her Cleaning Time
If you're a parent - or just married, you know how messy life can get, as you find yourself cleaning up after everyone and everything. It could get exhausting, to say the least. That's why moms - and dads - come up with the best cleaning- and organizing hacks.
TikTok mom Kirsten McCready is one of them who came up with a genius hack, which she claims helps her keep the bathroom clean. Let's find out what it is!
Pretty genius, I'd say!
I just knew that these soap dispensers were good for things other than soap.
As you can see, you need to get yourself one of these heavy-duty glass soap dispensers, which you can easily find for less at the Dollar Tree. You'd just squeeze out your kids' toothpaste, mix it with a little Listerine, and it's good to go.
No more toothpaste messes around the sink, no more half-open toothpaste containers, or half-empty ones.
This hack can also be used for the parents, FYI!
At least, I would.
However, TikTok had split opinions on this. Aside from some people pointing out that fluoride is bad, others said toothpaste is light-sensitive. Some also questioned if mixing Listerine with toothpaste is a good idea in the long run or if it will have a weird chemical reaction.
