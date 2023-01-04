Mom Puts Kid’s Toothpaste In a Soap Dispenser and Swears It Cut Down Her Cleaning Time

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you're a parent - or just married, you know how messy life can get, as you find yourself cleaning up after everyone and everything. It could get exhausting, to say the least. That's why moms - and dads - come up with the best cleaning- and organizing hacks.

TikTok mom Kirsten McCready is one of them who came up with a genius hack, which she claims helps her keep the bathroom clean. Let's find out what it is!

Pretty genius, I'd say!

I just knew that these soap dispensers were good for things other than soap.

As you can see, you need to get yourself one of these heavy-duty glass soap dispensers, which you can easily find for less at the Dollar Tree. You'd just squeeze out your kids' toothpaste, mix it with a little Listerine, and it's good to go.

No more toothpaste messes around the sink, no more half-open toothpaste containers, or half-empty ones.

This hack can also be used for the parents, FYI!

At least, I would.

However, TikTok had split opinions on this. Aside from some people pointing out that fluoride is bad, others said toothpaste is light-sensitive. Some also questioned if mixing Listerine with toothpaste is a good idea in the long run or if it will have a weird chemical reaction.

If this hack isn't for you, Amazon offers a wide variety of automatic toothpaste dispensers for an affordable price.

