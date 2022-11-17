If you're worried about germs and viruses spreading quickly, you might be tempted to disinfect everything in your house. But some cleaning hacks could potentially be more harmful than helpful.

For instance, an undiluted disinfectant spray on furniture or other items that aren't fabric could cause damage or discoloration. The same applies to using a flammable house cleaner on walls, doors, etc. Unless they're designed specifically for that purpose (which they probably won't be), don't risk covering your home with chemicals that can damage its structure!

One of the top comments pointed out the inherent safety hazard this "hack" posed. "This is making your walls flammable! Definitely do not do this!" @tbaaggss

Others were more concerned with the cleaning solution simply leaking everywhere. "Tried this. It just leaked everywhere 😳." @Tania Allen

Also, keep in mind that just because something seems like it would work fine doesn't mean that it will work out perfectly every time—especially when it comes to trying new things out during high-stress times like these! If you aren't sure how to safely use a cleaning hack without hurting yourself or others around you while doing so (or if there are any other reasons why trying something new might not be worth the risk), then maybe hold off until things calm down before attempting anything else?

The reason it's so important to understand the difference between harmful and safe hacks because some hacks online can be very dangerous. If a person doesn't know what they're doing, they could end up hurting themselves or others.

People who want to try new things need to be sure that these practices won't harm them or anyone else before beginning them. That's where websites like ours come in! We provide information about how people can learn new skills safely and correctly so they don't end up hurting themselves or others while trying out new trends online