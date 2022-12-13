Woman Decides to Pay Herself $30 an Hour for Deep Cleaning and Finds It’s a Great Motivator

Cleaning, we can pretend we like it, but do we really? Sure it can be soothing (for some), and its nice to have all of our fancy products, organized in fancy ways which aesthetically is very pleasing but the actual act of cleaning is not fun, and I think just about anyone would rather be relaxing, soaking in a tub, chilling on a patio with a glass of wine, or cozied up next to the fireplace.

With the new year coming resolutions are abundant and if you hate cleaning just as much as @ambitiousadulting on TikTok does then you need to check out her innovative cleaning hack, its hilarious yet genius.

As a woman who desperately hates deep cleaning the sink she has started off her new year resolution early and will begin “paying” herself a whopping $30 an hour to get the job done. Now this may seem goofy but the motivation is there. After cleaning for three hours the woman would make $90 and with her “earnings” she decides to treat herself- such as a day getting a mani-pedi.

This is a brilliant way to spoil yourself and keep a clean house, but be careful because we could see this getting out of hand real fast!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.