Plant Expert Shares How She Keeps Her Plants Sparkling Clean

Some of the ingredients in her mixture make surprise you!

Most of us don't have the time to be good housekeepers. Things get pretty dusty and messy if you don't keep up with it. Fortunately, just like when you're cleaning your skin, hair, or anything else, there are easy ways to keep plants clean that don't require too much effort on your part. So for all those plant lovers who want their sparkling clean greenery, here are my best tips for keeping plants looking fresh!

Folks were more than grateful for this cleaning hack. It's definitely tough to keep those big leaf plants shiny and dust-free. (We're looking at you, peace lilies).

"I love how much love and care you put into your plants." @Summer

"Thank you for sharing!! I’ve been using water forever and debating what I should add everyone keeps telling me milk." @Jonna Ortiz McCullough

If plants look dull and dusty, there's no need to pull out the big guns. Simply mix warm water with dish detergent to clean your plant's leaves or soil. The dish detergent will cut through any dirt or grime on the surface of your plant, making it look like new again!

Once you're done cleaning, use microfiber gloves to dry off all excess moisture from your plant's leaves. This will prevent mold from forming on them in the future. To clean your plants, use warm water and dish detergent.

If you dd Capt. Jack’s bug repellant to the mix before cleaning your plants (and after washing them with soap and water). This will help keep insects away from your indoor garden.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.