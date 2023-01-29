The “Pink Stuff” Magically Cleans the Hard Yellow Stains off Sinks and Toilets

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Picture this… and get ready because it may cause you a minor (or major) panic attack. Your in-laws are on the way to visit so you get busy cleaning the house, dusting, wiping the kitchen and cleaning the stove, making beds, and cleaning the bathroom. You have a white sink and a white toilet and when you clean everything the yellow stains in the toilet, around the sink faucet and the sink drain didn't budge, you try every cleaning product under the sun that exists in your cabinet. Nothing works. You hear a knock at the door, your in-laws have arrived, the yellow stains now stand out even more next to your perfectly cleaned white sink and toilet and you left yourself no time to shower and put on anything but that baggy T-shirt.

Panic attack inflicted? Yeah same here. Thankfully the wonderful world of TikTok has saved us, and one content creator and cleaning expert @natalia.be.be shared a product that gets these yellow stains off perfectly- and quickly- and she demonstrated on her own stains to prove it.

Apparently the magic cleaning solution is called “The Pink Stuff” and by the looks of it, this stuff really is THE stuff.

The woman starts out by showing off her sad yellow stains around her sink faucet, she places a gob of "The Pink Stuff” on the stain using an old toothbrush, and gives it a scrub. She then uses a Scrub Daddy scrub sponge to give the entire area a full buff. The woman rinses the entire sink with water and reveals a sink that looks like it never even got close to having a yellow stain.

With this stuff your in-laws will be coming to you to ask how you keep the house so clean.

