For Anyone Freshly Starting Out On Their Own, These Cleaning Tricks Are Life-Savers

The more you know...

Moving out of your parent's home and into your first own apartment can be scary. Especially when it comes to doing all the chores your mom would normally do for you, like laundry. However, now you have to basically figure out how to deep clean your dishwasher and whatnot on your own.

Don't worry, you are not the only young adult figuring out how to clean. TikTok creator Victoria (@vicsauce) shares in her video what she has learned over the years, regarding cleaning. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

Wow! I learned something new here too! Not surprisingly that vinegar would make a great fabric softener - especially for towels. Vinegar is known to be an all-purpose household cleaner, as it is sustainable and works magic on so many things. To keep your towels more absorbent and fluffy, you would use cold water and add a little vinegar to your washing machine. 

However, your fabric softener makes a great cleaning agent for your baseboards - apparently. Who knew? You just mix a little fabric softener with some warm water and wipe down your baseboards and radiator, as it keeps away pet hair and dust due to having an anti-static effect.

And if you have essential oils around for spa days, these also work great in your trash bin. You just add a few drops into the trash bag, or you can add them to a few cotton balls and place them at the bottom of your trash bin. Forever fresh-smelling trash bins, even when the trash is full and gross. 

I certainly learned something new today!

