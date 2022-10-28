Skip to main content

Wife Perfectly Demonstrates What It’s Like Cleaning With a Husband

I think a few of us can relate...

Not everyone is great at cleaning. In fact, there are many people who, to this day, are still learning how to clean for the first time. Or maybe they don’t really pay attention to what they are doing, leaving or creating messes that other people just clean up for them.

Well, if you’re one of those people cleaning up after others, then you could probably relate to one woman’s mental fantasy about what she wants to do with her husband whenever he creates a bigger mess for her to clean up.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Now, we are sure that there are going to be a ton of people out there who can relate to Shenae Beech, especially when it comes to cleaning. She likes things spic and span, and when she cleans, she does it the right way the first time. Unfortunately, her husband, Josh, can be a bit oblivious.

Case in point with this dramatic re-enactment from Shenae’s point of view. In this video we see Shenae swabbing down her countertops, making sure they are as clean as can be, only for Josh to wander up with his protein powder and cup, plopping both down on the already cleaned surface. And of course, he can’t get the powder neatly out of the can and into his cup - no, he shakes it everywhere.

All over that freshly cleaned countertop.

So how does Shenae ‘respond’? By using poor Josh’s head as her new sponge. She snags him by the shirt and hair and starts using him to clean up the mess that he made. Of course, this is all in fun, but still… we can appreciate the lengths that Shenae would go to, and really hope that Josh learns his lesson for the future!


Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates

wainscoting wall
Article

TX Woman Creates Stunning Entryway Using Only Wainscoting and Mirrors

Dumpsters
Article

Manhattan Woman Scores Amazing Vintage Finds While Dumpster Diving

super clean toilet
Article

Woman Doesn't Use Toilet Paper and Uses This Instead…

Manhattan views from apartment
Article

This $500 NYC Apartment is Unbelievable

scary spider
Article

College Girls Face Off Against Giant Spider (And You Can Guess Who Wins)

Christmas window
Article

Woman Makes Stunning Dollar Store Christmas Decoration

woman shopping
Article

Thrifter Shows Us Exactly Why We Should All Shop at Thrift Stores More Often

plastic water bottles
Article

Apparently, We've Been Opening Cases of Water Bottles Wrong Our Entire Lives

purple paints
Article

Watch This Plain Dresser Get a Lilac Glam Up

faux wood countertop
Article

Woman Makes “Boring” Laminate Countertops Look Like Real Wood

party decoration
Article

This Is a Brilliant and Inexpensive Way to Have a Cool Photo Backdrop for Parties

roomba on floor
Article

Man “Pranks” Wife by Attaching Markers to Their Moving Roomba

shutterstock_1643452576
Article

Mom Gives Old Sandbox Turtle a New Life

floating candles
Article

These DIY Floating Christmas Candles Are Beyond Cute

shutterstock_122500525
Article

This Is a Sign You Need a ‘90s Looking Necklace Made Out of Soda Can Tabs

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.