Forget Picture Frames…Make a Clipboard Gallery Wall Instead

It gives a nice modern yet rustic kind of feel to the place.

Do you need some design inspiration for your home? Maybe you have a bit of a unique aesthetic and you don’t want to go with the typical look. Or maybe you just want to change things up a little bit and you are looking for that one, somewhat unusual focal piece that can be the mainstay of a room.

Well, look no further because we have just the thing for the easiest, and neatest, gallery wall of your dreams!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Mariah, of Worcester Run over on TikTok, prides herself on being a vintage stylist. A lot of her videos focus on taking vintage pieces, those that are a bit unusual or out of place in our modern society, and retrofitting them into brand new creations, or using them in unusual ways, and the video we are focusing on today is no different.

Here Mariah is taking a bunch of old clipboards, the ones with the wooden back and the metal clip, and is using them to create the base for her gallery display. One entire wall in her home is filled with these clipboards, each pinned with a vintage style piece of art, picture, or random sheet that harkens back to a time long gone.

Pause a moment and you’ll be able to see all of the unique beauty on Mariah’s wall. There are vintage portraits, black and white flower drawings, painted ships, and so much more. The style is eclectic and scattered but also, somehow, works together - tied into one coherent ‘piece’ by the clipboards that lend at least one similar aspect between all the dissimilarities.

So if you have access to a bunch of old clipboards, say your dad was a coach or somehow involved in a school, or you just randomly found a whole bunch of them at a yard sale or resale shop, then let this be your sign to take a leap of faith and create a gallery wall that will stand out from all the rest! 

