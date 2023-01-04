This Woman Has a Brilliant Idea to Turn Closet Dead Space Into a Lit Built-In Shelf

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you're a homeowner and you want to create more space, you can certainly do so, by turning dead space into something fabulous - like a loft space. You can also turn it into a bigger closet or a built-in shelf.

Which TikTok creator Chazadar did with her room that had dead space. And all that hard labor certainly paid off. Let's take a look at how it turned out!

I mean, would you look at this? Just wow! And she did all that by herself! It looks like it was professionally done by a contractor.

She started this DIY project, by marking how much she wanted to remove from the wall and after that, removed parts of the closet - such as the rack and side shelves. She then built a frame made with planks of wood, as well as cut some wood to serve as shelves. She also used some scrap wood as the lining, which she painted black. Lastly, she installed the shelves and applied some LED strings alongside the shelves and as you can see, the final results are stunning.

It reminds me of a display case at a department- or retail store.

The TikTok community was impressed too, according to what the comments suggested.

As TikToker @jantheman____ commented,

"Disclaimer: only do this if you own the place lol."

Indeed! Very important to keep in mind. Unfortunately, this hack isn't renter-friendly.

And TikToker @josephscott246 wrote,

"I love it. Very good work and the lights set it. All in all, it's beautiful."



I agree. She did great.

Another person @lalupekc posted,

"Don’t know you and feel so proud of you."



Aw, that's sweet - but I feel the same way.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.