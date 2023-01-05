Woman Uses Two Target Bookshelves to Give Herself a Custom Closet

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Not only is Target the perfect destination to get all the essentials, but it's also perfect to get some bookshelves to turn into a closet.

TikTok creator @Honestlydejaa also used bookshelves provided by Target to fix her closet, as her rack broke. Let's see how and what she did exactly!

Wow! That looks stunning!

It even looks better than before.

As you can see, she used two Target bookshelves, and two rods each for around $11 in 18x1.25, which she bought at Home Depot, and they fit perfectly. It also fits all her clothes, bags, shoes, and accessories. She mentioned that the rods come with screws and can just be screwed into the holes the shelf comes with.

The amazing part is that these are quite sturdy - both the rods and the shelves - and she didn't need to use any reinforcements to attach them to the wall. That's good to know, as shelves tend to be flimsy at times, especially stacked with clothes.

People on TikTok loved it too, of course.

As TikToker @msalwaysforever suggested,

"IKEA Billy bookcases work also. They’re a little taller."



IKEA is also always a great choice when it comes to creating closet space, as they're customizable.

And TikToker @its_rachyo commented,

"GREAT IDEA!!!"



Indeed it is! And it's budget-friendly.

Another TikToker (@karli5022) wrote,

"Whoa! I so need to do this!!! Thanks so much for sharing."



Yes, if I had an extra room I'd certainly turn it into a walking closet myself.

