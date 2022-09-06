Woman Transforms Closet Space Into the Perfect Office Nook

Since the beginning of the pandemic, many people everywhere suddenly started working from home, which resulted in the immediate need of having a dedicated office space. If you already live in a big home that has an office established, then transitioning to working fully remote may not have been a big deal to you, however, if you were on the opposite end and lived in a small home, then creating an office space may have required you to get a bit creative.

And such is the case with this TikTok content creator who transformed her closet into the the cutest office nook. Seriously, we want this for ourselves!

Starting off the transformation, she installs two shelves going across the back wall of the closet; these shelves are used to hold her books, which are all beautifully organized by color. Next, a thick slab of wood that appears to be custom cut to fit her close and is installed a couple of feet below the bottom shelf; this is used as her desk that holds her computer, a couple of plants, and a few office supplies.

We love this transformation! We have a feeling cloffices might be the next home trend!