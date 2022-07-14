Woman’s Shower Curtain Ring Hack For the Closet Is Pure Genius

Jeans are a wardrobe staple that everyone has in their closets. While research suggests that women own an average of seven pairs of jeans and men own six pairs, of course there are some people who love a good pair of denim jeans and consider themselves a collector of the classic clothing item. Regardless of how many pairs you may own, one thing is for sure - it can be a bit of a hassle trying to hang them on hangers in your closet.

Depending on how heavy your jeans are or how many pairs you put onto a hanger, if it’s too much weight, the hanger breaks and you’re on to the next hanger to attempt to do the same thing or you give up altogether and simply fold them to put away in a drawer. However, thanks to this viral video from TikTok creator @elnazhamai, we now have an amazing hack to organize our jeans in our closet. After seeing this hack, we’ll never fold another pair of jeans, nor will we ever use a hanger for our jeans again!

In the video, she takes a shower curtain ring, hangs it in her closet, folds her denim in half (lengthwise) and slides two of her jeans’ loops onto the shower curtain ring. That’s it. This hack is so genius! She even uses the shower curtain rings to hang her purses, bags, and additional clothing items.

Unsurprisingly, people flooded the comments sharing how much they love this hack and we do, too!

How many of you are about to switch out your closet hangers for shower curtain rings?