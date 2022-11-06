Skip to main content

Husband Transforms Wife’s Hated Hallway Closet Into an Adorable Entryway Nook

That’s a brilliant use of the space.

The entryway of our homes are special places, it greets family and friends entering your home. The style and look of an entryway can set the mood and tone of a room, for example a entry way that showcases a reclaimed wooden bench with a mirror propped on it set the tone for a relaxed and sophisticated vibe, a entryway with a large bench and puffy cushions with little cubbies beneath show off the home is suitable for children, to relax and play, and an entryway with a delicate brass table with a few books and dried flowers in a curvy vase sets a romantic tone.

When you purchase a home typically the entryway is something you can overlook if you love the rest of the house, and at times there is not much you can do to change the space, especially if there are built-ins, such as coat closets lining the sides. Husband and TikTok content creator @ryan_rob.80 found a creative way to transform the entryway closet that his wife has hated for years

WATCH VIDEO HERE

This is such a neat idea, the closet turned entry nook opened the space up and created a visual family and friends will be pleased upon entering the home. The man created a bench that fits the width and depth of the pre existing closet and added cubbies beneath it for shoe storage and hooks above it for hanging coats.

The final result is both functional and beautiful!

