This Light-Up Cloud Mural Will Be the Envy of the Block

We have all seen those Pinterest or Instagram-ready bedrooms, set up so perfectly that it almost looks as if the person who put them together never actually slept in them. But the truth is that so many of those bedrooms are easy to recreate or dupe, and with a little bit of ingenuity, you can do so yourself!



One thing we’ve seen a lot of (and that has luckily been mimicked and DIY’ed for us) are those really cool light-up clouds that bring the outdoors, in!

Monyify of the DIY_Yama channel on TikTok recently decided to recreate for themselves those Pinterest-perfect cloud murals, the kind that we have seen on ceilings or above headboards and that steal so much attention from just how good they look. Lucky for us this creator walks through all of the steps needed, turning this into a super DIY you can recreate in no time!

So for this DIY, you will want to grab some sort of a thin base board that you can attach everything to, some stuffing like the kind you get out of pillows, LED lights with a remote, and some home glue spray. Start off by laying down your base then rolling out your LED strip, creating different swirling patterns with it. You could even create specific patterns (we think a lightning bolt would be cool), if you like!

Next, get your stuffing and start, handful by handful, attaching it to your base with the spray glue. Keep adding and spraying, adding and spraying, until the entire base is wholly covered and you have a puffy board that completely hides the LED strip. To wrap it up simply prop your base up wherever you want to feature it, turn it on and voila - instant cloudy sky right there in your room!



