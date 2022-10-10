Skip to main content

These Automatic Cloud Sprinklers For Your Houseplants are Cute and Useful

How adorable is this?

If you’re a plant enthusiast or take it a step further and consider yourself a plant parent, chances are, you not only have a ton of plants, but you also have quite a few trinkets and dedicated tools that you use for your plants to continue to allow them to thrive or simply for décor.

Such is the case with TikTok content creator @airlandolist. They have the cutest plant décor piece that also help water her plants and we can’t get over how adorable this is!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the quick video, they’re shown using their copper water can to pour water into the cloud that’s directly placed over the lush, dark green plant that clearly looks like it’s doing very well. When they pour the water into the small opening of the cloud, the water from the cloud then “rains” onto the plant’s leaves.

This is so cute and unsurprisingly, this cute accessory is well received by their followers and viewers in the comment section! “Awesome, super, so cute, I freaking love it,” @geminihtown16 shared. “That's amazing,” @ey.28.ey wrote. “That is soooooo cool. I love it,” @arp_098 commented. “I need this!!!” @ms.thao12 shared.

We agree with the comments! You may not need this cute accessory, but it’s too adorable and functional to not have!

If you’re interested in purchasing these cute clouds for your plants, they’re available here.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.

mushroom bouquet
Article

Florist Gets Special Request For a Mushroom Wedding Bouquet and It Turns Out Stunning

reading nook
Article

Woman Transforms her Empty Nook Into a Gorgeous Seating Area

laundry room
Article

Woman Discovers Proper Way To Use This Laundry Detergent Hack and We're Shook

wasp in nest
Article

Man’s Trick For Capturing Wasps Is Genius

Bedroom
Article

Woman Redecorates Room to Welcome 14-Year-Old Newly Adopted Sister and Her Reaction Will Bring You to Tears

DIY hanging plant
Article

Adding a Little Copper Wiee to Your Pothos Plant Goes a Long Way

shutterstock_2197792041
Article

This Is Not a Drill: The Famous “Pink Stuff” Cleaner Now Comes With a Special Tool

woman painting
Article

Woman Paints Lost Loved Ones Into Live Wedding Art And You'll Need Some Tissues

Woman cleaning
Article

Woman Has Hysterical Way Of Deciding Her Weekend Chores

creepy doll
Article

These Twisted Precious Moments Figurines Will Haunt Your Dreams

Flower garden
Article

This DIY Painter’s Plant Pallat Is the Coolest Way to Display Colorful Flowers

Kitchen
Article

Texas Woman's Kitchen Features A Hidden Dog Eating Station and TikTok is Shook!

ofrenda
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous “Ofrenda” With Supplies form the Dollar Store

inside john legend house
Article

Woman Has Been Slowly Buying Things For Her Own Place Since She Was 15

minimal pumpkins
Article

These DIY Cement Pumpkins Are Perfect For The Minimalist's Fall Aesthetic

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.