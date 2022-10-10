These Automatic Cloud Sprinklers For Your Houseplants are Cute and Useful

If you’re a plant enthusiast or take it a step further and consider yourself a plant parent, chances are, you not only have a ton of plants, but you also have quite a few trinkets and dedicated tools that you use for your plants to continue to allow them to thrive or simply for décor.

Such is the case with TikTok content creator @airlandolist. They have the cutest plant décor piece that also help water her plants and we can’t get over how adorable this is!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the quick video, they’re shown using their copper water can to pour water into the cloud that’s directly placed over the lush, dark green plant that clearly looks like it’s doing very well. When they pour the water into the small opening of the cloud, the water from the cloud then “rains” onto the plant’s leaves.

This is so cute and unsurprisingly, this cute accessory is well received by their followers and viewers in the comment section! “Awesome, super, so cute, I freaking love it,” @geminihtown16 shared. “That's amazing,” @ey.28.ey wrote. “That is soooooo cool. I love it,” @arp_098 commented. “I need this!!!” @ms.thao12 shared.

We agree with the comments! You may not need this cute accessory, but it’s too adorable and functional to not have!

If you’re interested in purchasing these cute clouds for your plants, they’re available here.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.