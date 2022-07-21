Skip to main content

California Woman Proves Why Clover Lawns Are Superior to Grass Ones

She has a point...

We’re amazed by how many people still consider clovers to be a nuisance when grown in their yards but, to be fair, prior to learning more about these beautiful weeds, we probably would’ve thought the same thing if they were to randomly start popping up in our yards.

We’ve only recently discovered clover lawns (Thanks, TikTok) and now that we’ve seen them, we’re not only shook by how beautiful they are, but also by the tons of benefits received by having a clover lawn. Don’t just take our word for it, though. Take a peep at this beautiful clover lawn courtesy of TikTok’s popular DIY duo, Angelica and Skylar of @renovatingourhome.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the viral video that’s already amassed over 3.8 million views since yesterday, Angelica takes us on a brief walk in her neighborhood showing us the different grass lawns that look as though they’ve been suffering due to the consistent 100 degree weather days, as well as the current drought they’re experiencing which also resulted in water restrictions (which means their neighbors aren’t allowed to water their grass as much). While their neighbors’ lawns appear to be dehydrated, Angelica and Skylar’s lush clover lawn seems to be thriving, despite not having to water their lawn nearly as much as their neighbors.

This clover lawn is goals! Given how clover lawns are more sustainable, great for pollinators and just simply gorgeous as opposed to typical grass, we won’t be surprised if we start seeing more clover lawns pop up throughout neighborhoods.

Mid-century wood leg plant stool
Article

Bohemian Plant Mom Shares Genius Hack So Yo Can Still Use Cute Plant Pots Without Drainage Holes

3 hours ago
Vintage Red and Black Tin Oil Lantern
Article

DIY Halloween Lanterns From the Dollar Store Are Too Cool

4 hours ago
Mushroom Shelf
Article

Man Leaves Artwork Around For Lucky People To Find and TBH We’re Jealous Of His Town!

5 hours ago
Pothos
Article

Woman Swaps House Plant Stakes for Copper Wire and the Effect is Gorgeous

7 hours ago
Night sky
Article

This DIY Peter Pan Nursery Will Transport You to Neverland

8 hours ago
sweeping broom
Article

Woman Explains Why She Routinely Gives Her Broom a “Hair Cut”

10 hours ago
cleaning porch
Article

Woman Cleans Porch With Unexpected Ingredient and It Looks Amazing

11 hours ago
stuck on picture
Article

This Hack For Removing Stickers Is Pure Genius

12 hours ago
shutterstock_84890899
Article

Woman Shares Dad’s Trick For Watering Outdoor Potted Plants

13 hours ago
Autumn decorations
Article

This Woman's Autumn-Themed Front Porch Has Us Ready For the Fall Season

Jul 20, 2022
wallpaper
Article

Dallas Woman Shares How To Easily Make Any Regular Wallpaper Removable With Zero Damage

Jul 20, 2022
Succulent bowl
Article

Texas Woman DIYs Her Own Version Of a $205 Succulent Bowl and It’s Gorgeous

Jul 20, 2022
Insects on a plant
Article

Woman Uses Tape to Get Rid of Organic Garden Pests

Jul 20, 2022
blooming orchid
Article

If You Can’t Keep Orchids Alive, Try This Hack

Jul 20, 2022
Husband gardening
Article

Woman Catches Husband Wearing Her Shorts Gardening But the Joke Is Definitely On Him

Jul 20, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.