California Woman Proves Why Clover Lawns Are Superior to Grass Ones

We’re amazed by how many people still consider clovers to be a nuisance when grown in their yards but, to be fair, prior to learning more about these beautiful weeds, we probably would’ve thought the same thing if they were to randomly start popping up in our yards.

We’ve only recently discovered clover lawns (Thanks, TikTok) and now that we’ve seen them, we’re not only shook by how beautiful they are, but also by the tons of benefits received by having a clover lawn. Don’t just take our word for it, though. Take a peep at this beautiful clover lawn courtesy of TikTok’s popular DIY duo, Angelica and Skylar of @renovatingourhome.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the viral video that’s already amassed over 3.8 million views since yesterday, Angelica takes us on a brief walk in her neighborhood showing us the different grass lawns that look as though they’ve been suffering due to the consistent 100 degree weather days, as well as the current drought they’re experiencing which also resulted in water restrictions (which means their neighbors aren’t allowed to water their grass as much). While their neighbors’ lawns appear to be dehydrated, Angelica and Skylar’s lush clover lawn seems to be thriving, despite not having to water their lawn nearly as much as their neighbors.

This clover lawn is goals! Given how clover lawns are more sustainable, great for pollinators and just simply gorgeous as opposed to typical grass, we won’t be surprised if we start seeing more clover lawns pop up throughout neighborhoods.