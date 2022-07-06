Here’s What a Fully Grown Summer Clover Lawn Looks Like and TBH It’s Way Cooler Than Grass

Despite being perceived as a nuisance weed in your yard, growing clover is quite beneficial to your landscape. Having a clover lawn requires lee mowing, less watering, is a natural pollinator and and is a natural fertilizer as well.

Clearly, it doesn’t require nearly as much maintenance as opposed to the typical manicured lawns we often see. Aside from that, it’s also extremely beautiful when it’s overgrown. Just take a look at this video from TikTok creator @renovatingourhome whose lawn has been completely taken over by clovers and lucky for them, the clover lawn is gorgeous!

WATCH THE VIDEO

As seen in the video, the clover lawn is thriving and looks so lush and beautiful, akin to the well-manicured and staged lawn backdrops we often come across on our Instagram timelines. Although we love the overgrown look, they did mention they will mow it down since it has taken over their yard quite a bit and has surprisingly only attracted a couple of bees.

This summer has already brought us triple degree heat, so we’re hoping the beautiful clover lawn can survive the drastically hot temperatures. Given the viral video has already been viewed over two million times, we’re not the ones obsessed this clover lawn! Hopefully, they’ll give us an update of what it looks like at the end of summer.