Skip to main content

Here’s What a Fully Grown Summer Clover Lawn Looks Like and TBH It’s Way Cooler Than Grass

It looks like a fairy garden

Despite being perceived as a nuisance weed in your yard, growing clover is quite beneficial to your landscape. Having a clover lawn requires lee mowing, less watering, is a natural pollinator and and is a natural fertilizer as well.

Clearly, it doesn’t require nearly as much maintenance as opposed to the typical manicured lawns we often see. Aside from that, it’s also extremely beautiful when it’s overgrown. Just take a look at this video from TikTok creator @renovatingourhome whose lawn has been completely taken over by clovers and lucky for them, the clover lawn is gorgeous!

WATCH THE VIDEO

As seen in the video, the clover lawn is thriving and looks so lush and beautiful, akin to the well-manicured and staged lawn backdrops we often come across on our Instagram timelines. Although we love the overgrown look, they did mention they will mow it down since it has taken over their yard quite a bit and has surprisingly only attracted a couple of bees.

This summer has already brought us triple degree heat, so we’re hoping the beautiful clover lawn can survive the drastically hot temperatures. Given the viral video has already been viewed over two million times, we’re not the ones obsessed this clover lawn! Hopefully, they’ll give us an update of what it looks like at the end of summer.

Baby's feet
Article

Dad Takes Baby’s Footprints Every Month and Does Something Super Cool With It

1 hour ago
Camco Bamboo Wood Board
Article

Create More Kitchen Counter Space Without Doing Any Renovation

3 hours ago
Firebowl
Article

DIY Maven Easily Creates Tabletop Fire Bowls and We're Amazed

3 hours ago
Surveillance video of daughter scaring dad
Article

Daughter Scares Dad In The Middle Of The Night and It's Hilarious

5 hours ago
Kitchen stove
Article

Professional Cleaner Shows Us How To Easily Clean Our Stove's Grease Filter

21 hours ago
Kitchen
Article

This Woman Has The Coolest Unexpected Feature In Her Kitchen

22 hours ago
Drinking straws
Article

Sewing Aficionado Shows Us a Clever Way To Use a Plastic Straw For Sewing Projects and It's Genius!

Jul 5, 2022
Diamond cabin
Article

Woman Gives Us a Tour Of Her Dreamy Diamond Cabin and It's Perfect

Jul 5, 2022
Black plant wall
Article

The Before and After of This Plant Wall Shows What a Huge Difference a Subtle Change Makes

Jul 5, 2022
Lemons and Cleaner
Article

Zero-Waste Pro Shows Us How to Create All-Purpose Cleaner Using Citrus Peels

Jul 5, 2022
Aloe vera plant
Article

It's Time to Cut Your Aloe Vera Plant and Use It On Your Face

Jul 5, 2022
old teapot
Article

Woman Upcycles Teapot Into Cutest Piece of Home Decor

Jul 5, 2022
watering plants
Article

Farmer Dispells Popular Myth Around Watering Plants

Jul 4, 2022
uncut gemstone
Article

Man Finds the Coolest Looking Crystal

Jul 4, 2022
super clean toilet
Article

Check Out This Woman’s Secret To An Incredible Smelling Bathroom

Jul 4, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.