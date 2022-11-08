Woman Gives Tour of Her Clown Room and It Is Equal Parts Fascinating and Terrifying

When it comes to clowns, you either love them or you can’t stand to see the sight of them. I can definitely understand if you’re in the latter group given how much of a terrible representation clowns have in the media (Stephen King’s “It” did it for me, personally). However, there are some folks who actually love clowns despite the negative image we often see on our TV screens. And TikTok content creator @opossum_spit is definitely one of those people.

She loves clowns so much that she decided to commemorate her love of them by practically dedicating an entire room to showcase it. We’re not sure if we’re watching the video out of shock and admiration of her dedication or if we’re too scared, yet intrigued; either way, it’s got our attention.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

From shelves stocked with a variety of stuffed clowns to picture frames with portraits of clowns hanging from the wall, it’s quite evident she loves clowns. However, that’s not all we gathered from the brief tour of the unique room. She also has a love of “Garfield,” which isn’t the only cat she loves, because she also has a cat named Alfie that happens to have a crib and a baby bouncer in the clown room as well.

As if that weren’t interesting enough, she took her décor talents even further and proceeded to decorate underneath her bed as well!

This is by far probably the most interesting room tour we’ve come across on social media!

