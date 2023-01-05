Gardener Waters Her Plants With Club Soda and TikTok is Stunned

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Plants are practically like kids for some people, hence that’s why there is such thing as being “plant parents.” So much goes into caring for plants including knowing when to water them, how much sunlight they need, repotting them to enhance their beautiful appearance and of course what to feed them to help them thrive.

Thankfully, we’ve come across many hacks to help us navigate the sometimes difficult world of plant parenting, and this recent plant hack can be added to the list of shocking hacks that work, at least according to TikTok content creator @growithjessie. She waters her plants with club soda and the judging by the look of her plants, this hack is pure gold!

We know it sounds strange to water your plants with club soda, but clearly she’s onto something here. She says when you give your plants a “drink” of club soda, it actually provides them minerals that your plants both love and need, including calcium, magnesia and iron.

Now, she only does this watering hack once a week, but says her plants grow pretty fast as a result.

Again, her plants look beautiful and are clearly thriving, so maybe it’s worth it to give it a shot…of club soda?

