Woman Uses Dollar Store Finds to Perfectly Organize Her Car

We should take notes TBH.

So we all get it - sometimes there is too much going on and not enough time in the day to keep everything organized. Small things tend to fall by the way side, and often we just end up with a bit of clutter everywhere.

And while it is important to keep our home lives and spaces as uncluttered as possible, such as our kid’s desks or our closets being full of ‘stuff’, it is also important to look outside of our homes as well. Cars are often the second place that gets cluttered, after our homes, and there’s no surprise to that. After all, many of us spend a lot of time going back and forth, even longer if you have a commute!

So how do you de-clutter your car? One TikTok’er has just the thing for you!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Paige, of PaigeDidWhat on TikTok, is like many of us. She sees clutter and needs to clean it up, but luckily for us she’s already done the hard part of figuring out HOW to organize her things. She’s even willing to share her DIY organization hacks, and today she is covering how you can use every-day Dollar Store items to really help clear up the mess in your vehicles.

She starts off with this little suction cup thing which you would ordinarily use in your bathroom to hold a cup for toothbrushes or water to rinse your mouth out with, but work perfectly in your vehicle when suction-cupped to the window over the dash. It can easily hold a drink, some change, or anything else that you don’t want hanging out in your actual cup holder. This also keeps it in your line of sight, meaning you are less likely to forget about it and leave it in your car overnight.

Next, a great one for the kids - the combination of a dog leash, suction cup, and velcro can make the perfect kid’s drink holder or a ‘leash’ for a small toy that you can leave next to them without worrying about it getting lost. You’ll have to watch the video for the exact steps, but rest assured that it looks like it would work for even the most absent-minded of kiddos.

And the video doesn’t end there. These are only two of Paige's many hacks in her video, so we recommend going and watching the rest to see what other de-cluttering tips she has!

