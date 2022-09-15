Skip to main content

Need An Alternative Coop Bedding? Try This One Random Item!

Easy on the nose and your wallet!

We are going to come right out and say it - we love chickens. These fine feathered friends are a huge part of the sustainable living movement, as many can raise them even in smaller backyards, providing themselves nutritious eggs, raising out adults for food, or even using their waste to help grow gardens!

However, very few people like actually dealing with their ‘leftovers’. Poop, especially chicken poop, is one of the main reasons that you will go through chicken bedding extremely quickly, but there may be an alternative that could last you a little longer and even smell a little better!

Want to know what it is? (The answer might honestly surprise you!)

WATCH VIDEO HERE


The secret may actually be coffee grounds! Well, not the average coffee grounds that you ran through the coffee pot that morning, but rather, the refined chaff leftovers. This was pointed out recently by TikTok creator and chicken-mama Stephanie Lisenby, who has a lot of experience with chickens.

She recently came across some coffee bedding at her local feed store and thought ‘why not’ when it came to trying it out. It gets laid out, and you can already tell that it is far finer and less ‘dusty’ compared to traditional coop bedding.

The best part is, this coffee bedding makes clean-up so much easier, and far less smelly! If you were to try it then you might soon notice that the chicken's droppings are absorbed more easily into the bedding, more like cat litter, and thus easier to pick up with a rake. Instead of hauling out bedding and putting fresh stuff in, just rake the bedding, clean out what you've raked, and voila - no more 'coop' smell.

So, we have to ask. Would you make the switch? 

