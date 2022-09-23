Skip to main content

Woman Has Creative Use for Quirky Coffee Mugs and We’re Definitely Stealing This Idea

Um, how adorable is this?!

At DenGarden, plants are kind of a big thing. It is sort of in our name, after all, and we spend a lot of time scouring the vast reaches of the internet to bring you some of the oddest, cutest, and most interesting ideas that any plant parent can use or make their own.

Things like tips for your garden (or what NOT to do in your garden), or why you should be nabbing some rubber snakes for your yard, or even unusual planters like what we are covering today! And we can guarantee that after this article you will be heading to your local thrift or resale shop to do the same thing that this TikTok creator did!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Anna Rose Johnson, self-proclaimed How-To Gal and mega-thrifter, is also a major flower lover. So how would she combine each of these things? By thrifting some really cool old coffee mugs and using them as interesting planters for her succulents!

The video starts off with a really neat looking, hand-made coffee mug that has to be at least a ‘few’ years old. And by few, we are thinking probably from the nineties or so. It shows off a cute old-style computer, complete with itty bitty keyboard, and its hand-made nature makes it look really interesting compared to modern day mass-produced stuff.

Anna then picks some flowers that look absolutely stunning when set off against the paler colors of the mug itself. Then another old mug, old, antiqued, looking like a bronzed Buddha head, with some trailing succulents falling out in a gentle spill.

Cup after cup, succulent after flower, we have to admire the sheer diversity of all of Anna’s thrifted cups, as well as imagine where they came from, what their stories were before they came into her hands.

So, we are off to find ourselves some ‘rad’ old mugs and see just what kind of plant-cuteness we can get ourselves into!

candles in window
Article

Woman’s DIY Floating Candlelit Window Frame Adds Cool Ambience to Room

wedding bride and groom
Article

Woman Makes DIY Wedding Invitations On the Cheap That Look Super Expensive

Crowded kitchen counter
Article

Here’s How You Can Keep Your Appliances From Ruining Your Countertop

office cabinet
Article

Here’s How To Fix Chipped Or Peeling Laminate On Cabinets

Snake Plant In Window
Article

Man Shares How to Convert a House Plant Into a Hydroponic

rounded headboard
Article

Woman Makes Coolest Headboard

curtain rod
Article

Woman Uses Stick On Wallpaper and Curtain Rods For Perfect Decoration Display

shutterstock_2118669977
Article

Man Shows How to Get a Textured Ceiling Using a Mop

DIY statement wall
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous Statement Wall Using Paper Mâché Letters and We're Shook

plastic pumpkin
Article

Spooky-Loving TX Momma Shows Off Brilliant Idea For Outdoor Halloween Decorations

Tequila
Article

Florida Woman Makes Totally Cool Lamp Using a Tequila Bottle

shutterstock_1172863270
Article

Woman Shares How to Make a Ghost Out of a Tomato Cage

cleaning shower
Article

Austin Woman’s Shower Cleaning Hack Is Genius

shutterstock_721047142
Article

Watch Woman Transform Her Home Into an IRL Barbie Dream House

fairy arch
Article

Family Shares Secret to Building a Magical “Branch Gate”

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.