Woman Concocts Genius Way to Store Coffee Pods

A small kitchen is an obstacle many of us face, but it doesn't have to keep you from enjoying your favorite coffee pods. If you're like me, you love the smell of freshly brewed coffee in the morning—and who can blame you? Coffee is delicious!

Limited space in a small kitchen means every inch of countertop must be utilized as much as possible. After all, there are only so many items that will fit on one surface when dealing with limited square footage.

Coffee pod storage can be as simple as using a basket to keep the pods together. Drawer and wall organizers are also effective ways to keep your K-Cups organized. If you don't want any permanent additions to your kitchen, consider a vertical storage solution like the one below.

Folks loved this storage idea. And who wouldn't want easy access to their coffee without it taking up space?

"Omg, where is the Nespresso pods holder from? Or did you make it? I always see the little ones but not the big ones!" @Lulu

"Omg this video was MEANT FOR ME because I have no drawer cabinets but a bunch of these door ones!" @jennynotfromablock

Coffee pods can be a major pain to store. You're lucky if you have one or two cabinets in your kitchen, let alone the space to store essentials on top of the counter or in the pantry. But there's good news: You don't need to sacrifice your favorite morning drink just because of a lack of cupboard space.

