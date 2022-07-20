Woman Creates Awesome Planters With Upcycled Cans

There’s always such a great feeling one gets whenever they can take something old or that others would consider trash and they can take it and make something new. We've seen many brilliant ideas: upcycling old ladders into garden trellises and toilet paper rolls into bird feeders.

Today’s idea takes a common store-bought item that we often simply toss out and turns it into something both beautiful and useful!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So, how many of you out there drink a beverage out of a can? It could be anything from Coke to hard lemonade, even some fancier fizzy drinks! Well, lucky for you, crafty DIY’er Elle Bee has a way for you to take those used cans and turn them into something that you can use around your house every single day.

Planters!

Yes, the thing that you throw away after drinking your delicious ice cold beverage can instead become a gorgeous planter with just a little bit of work. Elle shows us how, by simply cutting off the top ring of the can, adding a few drainage holes in the bottom, and painting the can in some cute colors, you can have a really adorable planter for your smaller succulents and flowers.

Elle shows us a variety of different looks, as well as how she adds a few extra embellishments along with the paint, to really bring the whole look together. A few cans have been left in their ‘natural’ state, which also look pretty cute with the rest of the layout! What we like most is these cans won’t break down under the soil and water, and most of us already have several lying around waiting to be crushed or binned.

We can already picture a full-on succulent garden using this coke can idea! Furthermore, what other commonly-trashed items can also be used? Just think of the possibilities!