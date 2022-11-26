Save Tons by Collecting Your Own Marigold Seeds!

Marigolds are lovely blossoms to grow in your garden, while their scent is not exactly a stand out or highly sought after, their other attributes are exactly why they are seen in most at home gardeners homes. Marigolds attract beneficial insects to your garden such as ladybugs, parasitic wasps and lacewings, all of which prey on harmful insects that feed and nest on the plants growing in your garden.

Along with being beneficial to the garden Marigolds are also highly beneficial for the human body. The medicinal properties that they hold is in the natural properties the flower holds, the petals are antiseptic and anti-inflammatory while boosting production of vitamin A. If sick with a sore throat making a tea out of the flowers helps to soothe the mucus membranes of the throat whilst easing harsh pain.

Marigolds are extremely easy to grow, they are more drought hardy than other flowers and make great companions when planted next to nearly anything! One secret that marigolds hold that many do not know is the seeds that sit within their pod after they die, they can be harvest and used for the next growing season.

TikTok content creator and gardener @fromdreamtoseed shows how to collect the seeds from the pods in a video she recently posted.

As mentioned in the video once the marigolds have died or even if the frost has gotten to them it's a perfect time to collect the seeds! She takes an old flower bud from the plant and peels it open which reveals a wildly large amount of seeds just in the one bud. After letting them dry for a few days the woman seals them up in an envelope and stores them for next year's planting!

