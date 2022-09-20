Color Blind Dad Has Funniest Reaction to Gender Reveal

The fun part about parenting - or before that starts - is probably finding out what gender the baby has. That's why mothers-to-be created gender reveal parties or baby DIY projects. However, it could be a bit challenging if one parent is color blind.

What to do if your spouse is color blind? You just enjoy the moment with them. TikToker and mom @livingononepercent shares her reaction - in this funny video - to the gender reveal party, or more so her husband's reaction to it.

You can't help but laugh too! Both parents forgot one minor aspect; the dad is color blind. Even he seems like he forgot it for a brief second because his excitement turned to confusion and then just pure joy of laughter, as he heard someone say "It's a girl!" Mommy also seemed excited and then remembered that the hubby is color blind and laughed with him. There is just so much going on in this cute video. So many emotions! Mommy also forgot for a brief moment, she was holding baby #1, who got startled and started crying. Or maybe he started crying because he didn't like the news that he is getting a sister and not a brother. Hard to tell. Pictures are definitely worth a thousand words, as you can see in her other videos, all of his reactions, hers, the baby boy's, and even the dog's are captured perfectly. What a party!

This is probably one of the cutest videos we have seen, and we are in love!