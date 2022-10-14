Skip to main content

Teacher Shows Off His Color Guard Skills And We Are Amazed

He must have been practicing!

So you could easily say that we respect teachers quite a bit. They have to deal with children of all ages day in and day out, not to mention trips, lack of supplies, and even parents who are a bit too involved in their kids’ lives. Even those who love their subject may find it hard to keep up after a while, but there are a certain few who manage to keep the spark alive even years later.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Take Ryan Eberly for example. This color guard coach has to put in a lot of time and effort keeping up with the band, quite literally. Like any other coach he stays late for practice, takes time out of his day to give practices and advice, and heads out to games and competitions.

But we’ve also learned that sometimes coaches don’t always know how to do whatever it is they’re coaching. We’ve all seen the football or softball coach who doesn’t really participate anymore, even though they know the sport forwards and backward.

But Ryan is a different sort and not only is he a color guard coach, but he’s also obviously kept up his skills over the years! This video is a display of those skills, and the man tosses the flag around like he was born with it in his hands. We find the round-the-neck twirl, the behind-the-back catch, and the final move to be particularly stunning, even though we do wonder how he managed to get back up afterward!

What we find most fascinating about this is that Ryan apparently caught the eye of someone a bit high up. In his video he uses the classic *NSYNC song ‘Its Gonna Be Me’, and thanks to hundreds of people tagging, Lance Bass got summoned and put his own appreciative two cents in on the video.

So you go Mr. Ryan! Keep up the hard work and maybe ice those knees after class!

shutterstock_573172159
Article

Husband Promises to buy Whatever Wife Can Grab and Carry In 5 Minutes and She Crushes It

woman in van
Article

Woman Shows Off Her Van Retro-Fit And Even The WIP Is Stunning!

pool noodles
Article

Here's Why You Need Pool Noodles for Christmas Decorations This Year

shutterstock_1805529022
Article

Watch This Woman Match Her Wall with Her Bright-Colored Shelves

gothic aesthetic
Article

Watch This Little Studio Become a Goth-Glam Tattoo Shop

shutterstock_749631919
Article

Listen Up Folks: It’s Time to Plant Your Garlic.

shutterstock_1610310310
Article

Woman Warns That Your House Plant Might Be “Playing” Dead

sunflower stalks
Article

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Throw Away Those Sunflower Stalks

shutterstock_1705073944
Article

Couple Texts Mysterious Number After Finding It On Painted Rock and What Happens Next Is So Special

lady reading in hammock
Article

Woman Hangs Hammock In Front of Picture Window and Now We Want to, Too

anthropologie mirror dupe
Article

Watch This Facebook Market Place Mirror Turn to the Dark Side

lace material
Article

Watch Screened-In Windows Transform With Just a Few Yards of Lace

porch swing
Article

Woman Transforms Porch With Three Simple Additions

shutterstock_1911995764
Article

This Woman Gives Her Living Room a Tropical Makeover

woman in bed
Article

Woman Explains How Ditching Your Cotton Sheets Might Help Your Allergies

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.