Skip to main content

Furniture Artist Uses Gorgeous Color Shifting Paints To Bring Gothic Cabinet To Life

Now, this is a furniture flip!

We love ourselves some good old-fashioned furniture flips. Anyone who takes something old and creates something brand new is alright in our books, and we love seeing the life that these creators can bring to what might have otherwise been lost.

This flipping of furniture into something new and beautiful is exactly what we are featuring today, and you will be running to your local resale store to find and try something similar, we almost guarantee it!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Sue, or Tanglewood Sue on TikTok, has some amazing works on her page but the Gothic cabinet flip that she did recently goes beyond that and straight into jaw-dropping territory.

Now, we know there are some people out there who will poo-poo on taking something so old and visually striking and doing what Sue is doing to it, but if its giving these pieces new life and a new home then we are all for it.

So Sue has an old Gothic-style cabinet in black, but she also has some gorgeous color-shifting wax paints that Sue sells through her shop. These chameleon-flake color shifts are simply gorgeous, and each change in lighting or where you are standing reflects in a change in the color itself. What is pink turns orange, green turns yellow, and blue goes purple.

Sue adds these wax paints over the top of the black paint, bringing out a strange and new beauty from the Gothic lines and swirls. It emphasizes wonderfully the scrollwork and the colors themselves blend in a way we could only dream of. You can check out the final look here, and for a bit of extra fun you need to run (not walk) to the comment section.

There you will see everything from some people declaring if their coffins don’t look this cool then they’re going to riot, to those lamenting how and WHY Sue would ‘do this’ to some old piece of furniture. Now, we are of the opinion that these furniture pieces are gorgeous on their own, but often forgotten until some brilliant and creative person takes it and turns it into something that is, quite literally, art.

bubbling cauldron
Article

Make Your Own Light Up 'Bubbling' Cauldron With This One Creative Hack!

closet
Article

This Hanger Hack Will Help You Declutter Your Closet

scrubbing kitchen pan
Article

Popular Cooking Star Tests Three Simple Methods To Remove Rust From Pans

shutterstock_1451239739
Article

Woman Transforms Cubby Shelf Into a Gorgeous Modern Cabinet and It’s Perfect

shutterstock_540318385
Article

Cleaning Stainless Steel Has Never Been Easier Thanks to This Simple Concoction

Article chair dupe
Article

Texas Furniture Flipper Duped This $300 Article Chair For Only $10

shutterstock_1634249200
Article

This Is A Great Hack for Cleaning Shower Heads

mounted TV
Article

NY Lifestyle Expert Shares Five Easy Ways to Make Your House Look More Polished

hot glue and cardboard
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous Wall Art From Upcycled Goods

shutterstock_1177457398
Article

DIYer Surprises Sister With Bedroom Makeover and Gets Surprised As Well!

old freezer
Article

Got An Old Freezer? Make It Gorgeous Again With This 'Cool' Hack

wildflower veil
Article

These Unique Bridal Veils Are Perfect For Quirky Brides

shutterstock_351460961
Article

Dad and Son Try “Drill Painting” Together and It Looks So Fun

making a garland
Article

DIY Hot Glue Gun Mushrooms Will Add Whimsy to Any Garland

new home happy
Article

Dad Surprises Girlfriend With a New Home and Her Reaction Is Amazing

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.