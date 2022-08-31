Furniture Artist Uses Gorgeous Color Shifting Paints To Bring Gothic Cabinet To Life

We love ourselves some good old-fashioned furniture flips. Anyone who takes something old and creates something brand new is alright in our books, and we love seeing the life that these creators can bring to what might have otherwise been lost.

This flipping of furniture into something new and beautiful is exactly what we are featuring today, and you will be running to your local resale store to find and try something similar, we almost guarantee it!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Sue, or Tanglewood Sue on TikTok, has some amazing works on her page but the Gothic cabinet flip that she did recently goes beyond that and straight into jaw-dropping territory.

Now, we know there are some people out there who will poo-poo on taking something so old and visually striking and doing what Sue is doing to it, but if its giving these pieces new life and a new home then we are all for it.

So Sue has an old Gothic-style cabinet in black, but she also has some gorgeous color-shifting wax paints that Sue sells through her shop. These chameleon-flake color shifts are simply gorgeous, and each change in lighting or where you are standing reflects in a change in the color itself. What is pink turns orange, green turns yellow, and blue goes purple.

Sue adds these wax paints over the top of the black paint, bringing out a strange and new beauty from the Gothic lines and swirls. It emphasizes wonderfully the scrollwork and the colors themselves blend in a way we could only dream of. You can check out the final look here, and for a bit of extra fun you need to run (not walk) to the comment section.

There you will see everything from some people declaring if their coffins don’t look this cool then they’re going to riot, to those lamenting how and WHY Sue would ‘do this’ to some old piece of furniture. Now, we are of the opinion that these furniture pieces are gorgeous on their own, but often forgotten until some brilliant and creative person takes it and turns it into something that is, quite literally, art.