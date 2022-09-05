Love Halloween But Not The Spooky? Try Out This Colorful Pumpkin DIY Instead!

Do you love Halloween but are not really into the whole spooky aspect of it? Or maybe you just appreciate Fall in all its beauty, but the whole rust-and-gold thing just isn’t for you.

Whatever the case may be, we have the perfect way for you to get both your Halloween and Fall décor on with one super cheap Dollar Store DIY!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So, if you’ve ever been told that you can only use certain colors in your Halloween or Fall decor, throw that idea right out the window. Instead, go with TikTok creator Manda Hansen’s idea and take more traditional decor ideas but go wild with some crazy and cool color combinations.

Manda recently went to her local Dollar Store and found a bunch of foam pumpkins that she knew she immediately wanted to do something with, so she snatched up as many as she could and took them home. When there, she whipped out the spray paints and got to work. But rather than painting them all black or deeper orange, she decided to go with far brighter colors such as sunny yellow, bright pink, and super vivid orange.

Some of these were used as decorations around her house, but a few more were used to create various topiaries and other outside decorations. One of the best things we saw in this video is that she used a stick-and-peel on the bottom of her outdoor decorations just to help hold them in place just in case an early ‘norther blew through.

Combine this with other brightly colored decorations and voila - you got a gorgeous Halloween or Fall set up that is bound to impress while also managing not to lean too hard into the ‘spooky’ side!