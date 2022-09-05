Skip to main content

Love Halloween But Not The Spooky? Try Out This Colorful Pumpkin DIY Instead!

This is too adorable not to try yourself!

Do you love Halloween but are not really into the whole spooky aspect of it? Or maybe you just appreciate Fall in all its beauty, but the whole rust-and-gold thing just isn’t for you.

Whatever the case may be, we have the perfect way for you to get both your Halloween and Fall décor on with one super cheap Dollar Store DIY!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So, if you’ve ever been told that you can only use certain colors in your Halloween or Fall decor, throw that idea right out the window. Instead, go with TikTok creator Manda Hansen’s idea and take more traditional decor ideas but go wild with some crazy and cool color combinations.

Manda recently went to her local Dollar Store and found a bunch of foam pumpkins that she knew she immediately wanted to do something with, so she snatched up as many as she could and took them home. When there, she whipped out the spray paints and got to work. But rather than painting them all black or deeper orange, she decided to go with far brighter colors such as sunny yellow, bright pink, and super vivid orange.

Some of these were used as decorations around her house, but a few more were used to create various topiaries and other outside decorations. One of the best things we saw in this video is that she used a stick-and-peel on the bottom of her outdoor decorations just to help hold them in place just in case an early ‘norther blew through.

Combine this with other brightly colored decorations and voila - you got a gorgeous Halloween or Fall set up that is bound to impress while also managing not to lean too hard into the ‘spooky’ side!

storage under bed
Article

Woman Uses IKEA Bookshelf to Create the Coolest Under-bed Storage

kitchen renovation
Article

Virginia Woman Completely Transforms the Look Of Her Kitchen With One Design Change

cluttered car
Article

Woman Uses Dollar Store Finds to Perfectly Organize Her Car

Nightmare Before Christmas
Article

Mom Makes Toddler Adorable “Nightmare Before Christmas” Shoes

cleaning a washer
Article

Woman’s Video Of Her Cleaning Her Washing Machine Will Have You Running to Your Laundry Room

shutterstock_1447750949
Article

Mom's Excitement Over Her Washing Line Hack Is Absolutely Adorable

shutterstock_247920241
Article

Halloween-Loving Mom Creates Terrifying Giant Spider Décor

vintage hair dryer
Article

You Will Not Believe What Vintage Hairdryers Used to Look Like

TILLSTÄLLNING brass napkin holder
Article

Woman Hangs Ikea Napkin Holder Onto Her Wall for a Genius Reason

Magnetic Laundry System
Article

You Can Ditch Laundry Detergent Entirely By Tossing Magnets Into Your Washing Machine

kitchen backsplash
Article

Canadian Woman Transforms Her Kitchen Backsplash With This Renter-Friendly Tile

Closet doors
Article

Closet Door Makeover Completely Transforms the Room

mouse in the house
Article

This DIY Mouse Trap Is Effective and Humane

Super Mario Bros.
Article

U.K. Man Spray Paints Mario Kart Scene On Bedroom Wall

purple paints
Article

This Woman’s Hack Makes Pouring Paint Into the Painter’s Tray So Much Cleaner

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.