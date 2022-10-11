Skip to main content

Check Out This Colorful Renter-Friendly Kitchen Transformation in a Few Easy Steps

Looks like a candy shop!

Living in a rental - whether that's an apartment or a house - can come with challenges if you're planning a home makeover. However, there are some renter-friendly hacks everyone should know about, such as this DIY floor makeover. And where paint is usually allowed in rentals - as long as the colors are on the lighter side - it could get messy. 

But don't worry! There are other options, as TikTok creator @honeydressedthepug shares in her video.

WATCH THE VIDEO

It seriously looks stunning! As you can see in her other videos, there is a theme with a color scheme going on that is mint green, yellow, soft pink, and soft lilac. It reminds me of a candy shop! A pop of color can make such a difference to transform a dull, boring, and somewhat cold apartment into a warm and inviting home. 

All that was used here is mint green contact paper for the cabinets, this method is less messy, budget-friendly, and easily removable if you decide to move out. Whereas a paint job requires a little bit more work, as you have to remove the cabinets to paint them, as well as let them dry first. Contact paper is just so much easier, but it takes some practice, as you have to be precise with it and smooth it out as you stick it to whichever area you'd like to cover, to avoid bubbles from building. The next step is some yellow paint for the backsplash, and floral-looking peel-n'-stick wallpaper to glam up the fridge, and that's it. 

Probably one of the easiest DIY kitchen makeovers there is. You can most likely get what you need from Amazon, Home Depot, or Wayfair, and the color- and design options are endless.

 

