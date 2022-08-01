Every Makeup Loving Human Needs This Compact Vanity

There was a point in time a few years ago where makeup gurus dominated social media, mainly YouTube. Fans of the popular gurus not only spent countless of hours looking at the YouTube creators create some of the flawless makeup looks, but they also tuned in to their favorite gurus to get a glimpse into their gorgeous living spaces as well.

Some of the popular makeup social media stars may have invested a lot of money to create their perfect well-sized space where they can easily create their go-to makeup looks, but for those who are looking to recreate similar makeup spaces, the good news is, you don’t have to spend a lot to create a beautiful space! What’s even better, if you’re tight on space, you can even customize it to fit your needs like this TikTok content creator @themartinezcasita, who shows us just how great this compact vanity is for smaller spaces.

In the video, she walks up to what appears to be a simple-looking cabinet that was hung on the wall, unlocks the lock and uses the handle to pull out the unexpected desk to expose a built in shelf. The shelf has quite a few compartments that easily holds a retractable mirror, as well as multiple makeup brushes, lipsticks and more. Talk about goals, especially for beauty and makeup lovers!

Of course, people in the comments section love this compact vanity as mush as we do with one TikTok user writing “THANK YOU!!! I’ve been wanting a vanity that doesn’t take up too much space,” @stephvillastyle wrote.

If you’re interested in purchasing this vanity, it’s important to note that she added the Ikea mirror and switched out the stock handle to a more decorative handle that fit her style.

We love how this sanity is both compact and customizable!

