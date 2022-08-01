Skip to main content

Every Makeup Loving Human Needs This Compact Vanity

This is perfect for small spaces.

There was a point in time a few years ago where makeup gurus dominated social media, mainly YouTube. Fans of the popular gurus not only spent countless of hours looking at the YouTube creators create some of the flawless makeup looks, but they also tuned in to their favorite gurus to get a glimpse into their gorgeous living spaces as well.

Some of the popular makeup social media stars may have invested a lot of money to create their perfect well-sized space where they can easily create their go-to makeup looks, but for those who are looking to recreate similar makeup spaces, the good news is, you don’t have to spend a lot to create a beautiful space! What’s even better, if you’re tight on space, you can even customize it to fit your needs like this TikTok content creator @themartinezcasita, who shows us just how great this compact vanity is for smaller spaces.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, she walks up to what appears to be a simple-looking cabinet that was hung on the wall, unlocks the lock and uses the handle to pull out the unexpected desk to expose a built in shelf. The shelf has quite a few compartments that easily holds a retractable mirror, as well as multiple makeup brushes, lipsticks and more. Talk about goals, especially for beauty and makeup lovers!

Of course, people in the comments section love this compact vanity as mush as we do with one TikTok user writing “THANK YOU!!! I’ve been wanting a vanity that doesn’t take up too much space,” @stephvillastyle wrote.

If you’re interested in purchasing this vanity, it’s important to note that she added the Ikea mirror and switched out the stock handle to a more decorative handle that fit her style.

We love how this sanity is both compact and customizable!

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.

Faux stone walkway
Article

Homeowners DIY a Faux Stone Walkway Out of Concrete and It’s Genius

1 hour ago
Bathroom
Article

DIY Renovator Shares What Didn’t last With Her $200 Bathroom Redo

2 hours ago
painted rock
Article

Family Paints Rocks for Neighborhood Kids and One Little Girl In Particular Is Fascinated

Jul 31, 2022
couch thrift
Article

Woman Gives Thrifted Couch a Makeover and It Was One Wild Ride

Jul 31, 2022
kid with stickers
Article

Bored? Here’s How to Make Your Own Stickers!

Jul 31, 2022
side table
Article

There Is a Speaker Side Table at 5 Below and Everyone Is Freaking Out Over It

Jul 30, 2022
hanging flowers
Article

Man Creates Gorgeous Hanging Flower Garden Using Plastic Bottles

Jul 30, 2022
broom and wall
Article

Woman Creates New Look In Laundry Room Using Interesting Paint 'Brush'

Jul 30, 2022
lightbulb terrarium
Article

Crafty Creator Uses Dollar Store Lightbulbs To Create Adorable Terrariums

Jul 29, 2022
blue geode
Article

Man Makes Gorgeous DIY Geode Mirrors For Twin Sisters

Jul 29, 2022
Wine glass
Article

Husband Makes Perfect Cubby For Boxed Wine In the Fridge

Jul 29, 2022
lights on path
Article

Woman Makes “Solar Light Butterflies” Out of Dollar Store Finds

Jul 29, 2022
backyard makeover
Article

Watch Backyard Transform From Dry Grass Patch to Oasis

Jul 29, 2022
shutterstock_572548042
Article

Apothecarist Shows Us How to Easily Make Oregano Oil

Jul 29, 2022
alice in wonderland decor
Article

This “Alice in Wonderland” Dollar Store Centerpiece Is Perfect for Any Themed Party

Jul 29, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.