This Man’s 30 Minute Fall Project Could Change Your Garden For Years to Come

The apple harvest has begun, pumpkin spice flavored everything fills our stores, and the rain has rolled into town, it's officially the midst of fall, and we are all for it. Fall brings a lot of lovely things, warm foods, beautiful colors, scents that brighten the mood, the first cracklings of fires, and warm blankets.

Perhaps the most notable fall attribute is all the leaves seen covering every square inch of ground. Raking, bagging, leaf blowing- are not the greatest ways to spend your Sunday afternoon but you desperately need to do something with the leaves that are piling up in your yard. TikToker @joshtomey has a solution that will reduce the time you spend bagging leaves after raking, minimizing the waste of throwing bagged leaves away, and be highly beneficial to your at home gardens!

To create your own composting bin that you can rake your leaves into during the months in fall you only need a few supplies, four fence posts, spray paint (optional), wire fencing, a rake, and leaves. The man places his fence posts into the ground and spray paints them black for aesthetics, he then wraps the fence post in metal fencing and secures it on. All that is left to do is rake the leaves into piles and place them in the compost bin and nature will do all the hard work.

When the organic matter has broken down you can apply it directly to garden beds or mix it into soil!

