Woman’s Genius Hands Off Composting Hack Will Save Her So Much Time and Energy

Plants love compost, overall it promotes healthier plant growth by providing key minerals to plants from natural sources. Alongside promoting growth and vitality for plants, compost also balances soil density and improves soil health, and discourages weeds and pests.

Compost is a lovely garden amendment but is expensive to buy pre-made and making your own can be extremely time consuming and confusing. Instead of using the classic compost bin, adding materials, stirring and mixing, then shoveling the ready to use compost into your garden beds TikTok content creator @jacksonfamfarm shared her compost hack that takes minimal effort and boosts big results!

To make her simple composting in bed buckets she starts out by drilling holes all over her 5 gallon buckets. The freshly drilled buckets get placed in the center of each bed and pushed down into the garden bed until the soil reaches nearly the top rim of the bucket. Once in place she adds a screw lid for easy access, fills the bottom with a few scoops of mulch, adds in her green composts he has collected- such as fruit and veggie scraps, a dash of bokashi, and a handful of worms. She tops it with more mulch and then screws the lid on.

As the worms go to work they break down the contents of the bucket creating beautiful mulch, worm tea, and organic material that your plants will thrive off of. All she has to do to keep the system going is add more material to the bucket!





